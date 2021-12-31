 Dolphins have lacked sparks | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins have lacked sparks

We have dropped, squandered and generally failed to hit on the game busting play repeatedly this season.

Jaelen Waddle dropping a crossing pattern that would have been explosive has been emblematic. Albert Wilson continues to be a bozo almost winner. Hakeem grant killed us. Dropped passes by Gisecki in the end zone. Missed reads by Tua.

If we can get some spark to create big plays we will win out and win in the playoffs.

Our defense is best when playing with a lead. The o getting a spark changes that and create a run away train. Especially since Ogbah is on fire and our D looks championship quality. Holland is extraordinary - he’s so gifted. Phillips moves like jason Taylor and is more violent.

Our offense needs to get a spark - if we do we will be dangerous.
 
Dj Shoj

Dj Shoj

confused disney animation GIF
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

You’re gonna pick on Waddle???? This thread has gone full on RETARD

1640924427241.gif
 
Bumrush

Bumrush

Your name suits you well. Just add lunatic to the end of it.
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

Despite the drive ending in a punt, I liked how we came out with our first set of downs last game, getting Gesicki and Waddle involved right away and letting tua get in a rhythm, then we got Duke going as well. If there's anything i'd like to see as far as spark, i say use no huddle more. Tua seems to thrive in it.
 
