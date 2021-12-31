Dolphins have lacked sparks

We have dropped, squandered and generally failed to hit on the game busting play repeatedly this season.



Jaelen Waddle dropping a crossing pattern that would have been explosive has been emblematic. Albert Wilson continues to be a bozo almost winner. Hakeem grant killed us. Dropped passes by Gisecki in the end zone. Missed reads by Tua.



If we can get some spark to create big plays we will win out and win in the playoffs.



Our defense is best when playing with a lead. The o getting a spark changes that and create a run away train. Especially since Ogbah is on fire and our D looks championship quality. Holland is extraordinary - he’s so gifted. Phillips moves like jason Taylor and is more violent.



Our offense needs to get a spark - if we do we will be dangerous.