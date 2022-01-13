 Dolphins have requested an interview with Leslie Frazier | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins have requested an interview with Leslie Frazier

If they don't go with someone on the offensive side of the ball, they will be making the same mistake they made in the first place by hiring Flores. They need to fix the offense once and for all. Of course, as long as Ross and Grier are in control, it probably won't matter who they hire.
 
mrbunglez said:
Click to expand...
yuck-gross.gif
 
rickd13 said:
If they don't go with someone on the offensive side of the ball, they will be making the same mistake they made in the first place by hiring Flores. They need to fix the offense once and for all. Of course, as long as Ross and Grier are in control, it probably won't matter who they hire.
Click to expand...
Agreed
 
