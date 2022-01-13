Dolphins have requested an interview with Leslie Frazier

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Vance Joseph, sure. But why Quinn?I like this better than Dan Quinn and Vance Joseph. By a lot
AgreedIf they don't go with someone on the offensive side of the ball, they will be making the same mistake they made in the first place by hiring Flores. They need to fix the offense once and for all. Of course, as long as Ross and Grier are in control, it probably won't matter who they hire.
No it doesn'tHonestly don't care for this current course. It isn't a good look interviewing 15 candidates. Looks like we don't know what we are looking for.