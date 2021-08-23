 Dolphins have what they need at QB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins have what they need at QB

With our weapons and defense, we have enough to go far. Cuz if Tua cant do it or gets hurt, I think Brisset can get it done. Dude kinda reminds me of when David Garrard was in his prime and playing his best FB. He's a big, strong dude with a plus arm and, man, that DIME he threw to Foster was $$!

Tua's intangibles are still developing and his 'tangibles' are still pretty underwhelming, IMO. Im far from being in the 'anti-Tua crowd' but a small guy with a not-great arm is a small guy with a not-great arm.
The greatest things Ive seen from Tua, as a pro, are the moments when he's shown good intuituon and savvy and good vision on the run. He's also ridiculously pin-point when he's on. He's not always 'on' though but Im hoping that the off moments will be fewer and further between.

Brisset, with this roster, has a great opportunity to drive a fast car far if Tua got injured or doesnt pan out. He's the right man for the job. He's a back-up who I truly believe in. He's definitely got NFL-caliber tools.
 
Just saying that if Tua missed time our season wont be lost, IMO, because if we have even 60% of our best skill players on the field we have a QB who can utilize the talents we have.
IMO.
 
There are "Tangibles" - that are very easy to measure, and a physical talent that is impossible or difficult to improve, such as height weight, 40 time, MPH throwing the ball, vertical, etc. But there are physical talents that are just as hard to improve, but harder to measure. For example, the RPO last night in the first minute of the 2nd quarter -the bobbled then caught pass over the middle to Hollins. Tua pivots right to fake handoff, then shifts his feet left into passing stance to fire the ball to Hollins. Tua does this faster than any QB I've seen. Other qb's can practice this endlessly, and will improve somewhat, but never match Tun's speed at this. This is a "tangible", I'd say, just not as measurable.
 
