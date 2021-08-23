Dolphins have what they need at QB

With our weapons and defense, we have enough to go far. Cuz if Tua cant do it or gets hurt, I think Brisset can get it done. Dude kinda reminds me of when David Garrard was in his prime and playing his best FB. He's a big, strong dude with a plus arm and, man, that DIME he threw to Foster was $$!



Tua's intangibles are still developing and his 'tangibles' are still pretty underwhelming, IMO. Im far from being in the 'anti-Tua crowd' but a small guy with a not-great arm is a small guy with a not-great arm.

The greatest things Ive seen from Tua, as a pro, are the moments when he's shown good intuituon and savvy and good vision on the run. He's also ridiculously pin-point when he's on. He's not always 'on' though but Im hoping that the off moments will be fewer and further between.



Brisset, with this roster, has a great opportunity to drive a fast car far if Tua got injured or doesnt pan out. He's the right man for the job. He's a back-up who I truly believe in. He's definitely got NFL-caliber tools.