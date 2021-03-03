Dolphins hire Anne Noland to run Communications as senior director of football Communications

elite14eva
Since the Patriots and Belichick are known for not communicating with the media, exactly how can it be determined that she was good at her job. Unless the job of the communication director is to ensure that the team doesn’t communicate with the media.
Her job should be to not say anything that really mattersDo your job Anne, do your job.
Sorry about that let me fix itWell, it's Anne Noland, not Nolan, but yeah.
That is the Patriot way, I mean Dolphin way.Her job should be to not say anything that really matters