DolphinVJ
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2002
- Messages
- 270
- Reaction score
- 65
- Location
- Northern California
Dolphins hire Tyrone McKenzie as outside linebackers coach - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins have hired Tyrone McKenzie as their new outside linebackers coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.McKenzie began his coaching career in 2017, four years after his playing career ended. He was assistant special teams coach with the Rams for one season before becoming the inside...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com