Dolphins History Lesson: Head-Coaching Debuts

When the Miami Dolphins take the field against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11, Mike McDaniel will be looking to accomplish something that hasn't been done since 2005: Win his Dolphins debut.
Dolphins head coaches are on a five-game losing streak in their Miami debut since Nick Saban won in 2005.
Overall, Dolphins head coach have a 3-7 record in their debut, 5-8 if we include interim head coaches Jim Bates, Todd Bowles and Dan Campbell.
