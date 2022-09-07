 Dolphins History Lesson: Head-Coaching Debuts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins History Lesson: Head-Coaching Debuts

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,116
Reaction score
36,027
Location
Bahamas
When the Miami Dolphins take the field against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11, Mike McDaniel will be looking to accomplish something that hasn't been done since 2005: Win his Dolphins debut.

Dolphins head coaches are on a five-game losing streak in their Miami debut since Nick Saban won in 2005.

Overall, Dolphins head coach have a 3-7 record in their debut, 5-8 if we include interim head coaches Jim Bates, Todd Bowles and Dan Campbell.

Read more

www.si.com

Dolphins History Lesson: Head-Coaching Debuts

Mike McDaniel will be looking to become the first head coach in 17 years to win his first season opener with the Miami Dolphins
www.si.com www.si.com
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
4,525
Reaction score
9,107
Location
San Antonio
New HC hires tend to improve the team's record by about 2 wins on average. Kinda tough to see 11 wins w/o this first game.
 
nyashfan

nyashfan

For Earth Below
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
1,250
Reaction score
149
Location
New York, NY
The difference this year is that the old coach was fired because of a rift with management as opposed to the team being a complete disaster.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
19,589
Reaction score
59,423
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
andyahs said:
When the Miami Dolphins take the field against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11, Mike McDaniel will be looking to accomplish something that hasn't been done since 2005: Win his Dolphins debut.

Dolphins head coaches are on a five-game losing streak in their Miami debut since Nick Saban won in 2005.

Overall, Dolphins head coach have a 3-7 record in their debut, 5-8 if we include interim head coaches Jim Bates, Todd Bowles and Dan Campbell.

Read more

www.si.com

Dolphins History Lesson: Head-Coaching Debuts

Mike McDaniel will be looking to become the first head coach in 17 years to win his first season opener with the Miami Dolphins
www.si.com www.si.com
Click to expand...
Each coach is unto themselves. It's apophenic to link the other coaches together to determine a trend. Because they all coached in the same stadium players wearing a similar uniform? That's literally the definition of apophenia. "The tendency to perceive a connection or meaningful pattern between unrelated or random things".

It's like saying red cars are faster or yellow is my lucky color. We're already up for the season. Manufacturing "trends" for conversation's sake is silly.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
17,930
Reaction score
41,708
Age
58
Location
My own little world
nyashfan said:
The difference this year is that the old coach was fired because of a rift with management as opposed to the team being a complete disaster.
Click to expand...
Not complete, but I would say the offensive coaching and Skill player assemblage as a whole, was a disaster, and there seemed to be no light at the end of the tunnel.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,116
Reaction score
36,027
Location
Bahamas
Danny said:
this better change on Sunday or else it's going to be another long season
Click to expand...
I'll take the history of Shula if I had a choice. Lose the first game but create something special after.

Saying that I want a win so bad on Sunday.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,116
Reaction score
36,027
Location
Bahamas
Mach2 said:
Not complete, but I would say the offensive coaching and Skill player assemblage as a whole, was a disaster, and there seemed to be no light at the end of the tunnel.
Click to expand...
The only light was the firing of Flores.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,116
Reaction score
36,027
Location
Bahamas
Fin-Loco said:
Each coach is unto themselves. It's apophenic to link the other coaches together to determine a trend. Because they all coached in the same stadium players wearing a similar uniform? That's literally the definition of apophenia. "The tendency to perceive a connection or meaningful pattern between unrelated or random things".

It's like saying red cars are faster or yellow is my lucky color. We're already up for the season. Manufacturing "trends" for conversation's sake is silly.
Click to expand...
Agreed. It's useless information but for history purposes.
 
nyashfan

nyashfan

For Earth Below
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
1,250
Reaction score
149
Location
New York, NY
Mach2 said:
Not complete, but I would say the offensive coaching and Skill player assemblage as a whole, was a disaster, and there seemed to be no light at the end of the tunnel.
Click to expand...

Agreed. The Dolphins desperately needed an overhaul on offense and a head coach to maximize Tua's talent. I was naively focusing on last year's 9-8 record and head-to-head sweep over the Patriots.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom