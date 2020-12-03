Dolphins History Lesson: Miami as a Double-Digit Favorite

It truly is a new day for the Miami Dolphins.



As part of the evidence, we offer this: The Dolphins are 11.5-point favorites for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and it's the largest point spread in their favor since 2003, according to pro-football-reference.com.



Yes, 2003.



The Dolphins were 14-point favorites in their season opener that year against the Houston Texans, who were beginning their second season in the NFL after going 4-12 in their first year.



That game, of course, ended in disaster for the Dolphins, whose shocking 21-20 loss ended up costing them a playoff spot when they lost out to the Denver Broncos in an AFC tiebreaker after finishing 10-6.