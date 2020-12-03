Dolphins History Lesson: Miami as a Double-Digit Favorite

It truly is a new day for the Miami Dolphins.

As part of the evidence, we offer this: The Dolphins are 11.5-point favorites for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and it's the largest point spread in their favor since 2003, according to pro-football-reference.com.

Yes, 2003.

The Dolphins were 14-point favorites in their season opener that year against the Houston Texans, who were beginning their second season in the NFL after going 4-12 in their first year.

That game, of course, ended in disaster for the Dolphins, whose shocking 21-20 loss ended up costing them a playoff spot when they lost out to the Denver Broncos in an AFC tiebreaker after finishing 10-6.
I remember that 2003 Texans game all too well...
 
Man that Texans game sucked in more ways than one. Some idiot threw a lit fire cracker in the front door at the sports bar i was at and it blew up right next to me. I've been partially deaf in my right ear since then. I hate the Texans.
 
Damn that sucks. I’ve hated the Texans ever since. Losing 7 straight games to those bums
 
Each week I am more and more shocked by how quickly this has happened.

I thought maybe 6-7 wins and I would have considered that progress... and now we might actually get in to the playoffs???
 
