Dolphins History Lesson: Miami as a Double-Digit Favorite

It truly is a new day for the Miami Dolphins.
As part of the evidence, we offer this: The Dolphins are 11.5-point favorites for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and it's the largest point spread in their favor since 2003, according to pro-football-reference.com.
Yes, 2003.
The Dolphins were 14-point favorites in their season opener that year against the Houston Texans, who were beginning their second season in the NFL after going 4-12 in their first year.
That game, of course, ended in disaster for the Dolphins, whose shocking 21-20 loss ended up costing them a playoff spot when they lost out to the Denver Broncos in an AFC tiebreaker after finishing 10-6.
I remember that 2003 Texans game all too well...