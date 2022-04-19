 Dolphins hit the field for some workouts today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins hit the field for some workouts today

Eggiweggs said:
Didn't see Tua throw any bombs. Guess the season is lost already. Time to start looking at the 2023 draft 😂
utahphinsfan said:
Because he cant... or haven't you paid attention to the "experts" on this site and in the media? /s
You guys know you're actually inviting the kind of discussion you're trying to avoid, un-provoked right?
 
NBP81 said:
You guys know you're actually inviting the kind of discussion you're trying to avoid, un-provoked right?
I think there are enough people who don’t wait for an invitation to start that discussion. Pretty sure it’s coming either way
 
utahphinsfan said:
If someone doesn't know what "/s" means.... its on them
Well, this is awkward. The guy quoting you understood the sarcasm. He quoted you and the other guy who started talking about Tua and is saying that is going to attract people who will actually argue he can't throw bombs.
 
