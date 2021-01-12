Dolphins in Great position with National Championship Game and Senior Bowl

I would bet that Flo and his staff along with Grier and the entire scouting department are in a suite (maybe Ross's) evaluating the Immense number of NFL talent playing tonight in their own stadium!



Talk about Home Field Advantage!



Then they also have accepted to coach a team in the Senior Bowl as well. By the end of January and going into the NFL Combine they will have a real good handle on the evaluation of all of these players!



I'm pretty stoked seeing how all of this is setting us up for the 2021NFL Draft!!



There could be upwards of 17 players between these two teams tonight that could be drafted in the first three rounds!