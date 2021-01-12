 Dolphins in Great position with National Championship Game and Senior Bowl | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins in Great position with National Championship Game and Senior Bowl

B

boomer10

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
131
Reaction score
116
I would bet that Flo and his staff along with Grier and the entire scouting department are in a suite (maybe Ross's) evaluating the Immense number of NFL talent playing tonight in their own stadium!

Talk about Home Field Advantage!

Then they also have accepted to coach a team in the Senior Bowl as well. By the end of January and going into the NFL Combine they will have a real good handle on the evaluation of all of these players!

I'm pretty stoked seeing how all of this is setting us up for the 2021NFL Draft!!

There could be upwards of 17 players between these two teams tonight that could be drafted in the first three rounds!
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
1,801
Reaction score
1,230
C l u t c H 385 said:
Is sitting up in a suite really all that much of an advantage over watching game film? Doesn't seem likely.
Click to expand...
They could spend time with some of the coaches, drinks, dinner, after game, or even before, but more likely after? But in terms of watching the game you’re probably right. Of course, coaching one side of the senior bowl is an advantage.
 
B

boomer10

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
131
Reaction score
116
C l u t c H 385 said:
Is sitting up in a suite really all that much of an advantage over watching game film? Doesn't seem likely.
Click to expand...
They can have a chance to see it live to observe little things going on throughout the game like sideline demeanor and interaction with their teammates and coaches for one. adjustments made that maybe the film doesn't always pick up..
 
FanMarino

FanMarino

HOF Pass Master
Joined
Aug 27, 2004
Messages
6,091
Reaction score
1,247
Location
Narnia
Sewell, Chase or Smith. Im already set with one of those unless they trade down.
Would be beneficial to see possible lower round potential picks.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,930
Reaction score
6,348
Location
Allentown, Pa
I was disappointed to hear Alabama’s center isn’t playing. Ohio State’s C Josh Meyers will be on Miami’s radar tonight along with Chris Olave and OG Wyatt Davis.

Really eager to see if Trey Sermon can keep his momentum going. He might have the most to gain with anitwhr

So many NFL players on both sides.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,863
Reaction score
1,267
It won’t matter with us giving all our pick to Houston for Watson.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom