 Dolphins Interview Curtis Johnson for OC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Interview Curtis Johnson for OC

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,987
Reaction score
4,553
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Dolphins interviewing Curtis Johnson for offensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk

The Miami Dolphins are interviewing former New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson for their offensive coordinator position, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.Johnson has spent the last five years as an assistant with the Saints. He spent four years as a senior...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Sorry if this is posted somewhere else.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
10,499
Reaction score
10,933
Bopkin02 said:
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Dolphins interviewing Curtis Johnson for offensive coordinator - ProFootballTalk

The Miami Dolphins are interviewing former New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson for their offensive coordinator position, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.Johnson has spent the last five years as an assistant with the Saints. He spent four years as a senior...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Sorry if this is posted somewhere else.
Click to expand...

If, in fact, McD will be calling plays, Johnson will be tasked with the 'other' OC duties - game plan, scheme, . . .
I'll be honest, I was hoping for someone with play-calling experience. Now I'm hoping Johnson has some experience in those 'other' OC duties
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
3,827
Reaction score
5,627
Age
29
Location
Florida
ChambersWI said:
I wouldnt be shocked if we have an OC, Pass Game Coordinstor, and Run Game Coordinator
Click to expand...

There is nothing wrong with that either.

I love how McDaniel doesn't seem to force one guy to try and be everything. It's a group effeffort, and when you can focus on one specific area that part of the team usually improves as long as everyone communicates.

He's creating a great work environment early on IMO. It's my own ideal work structure not just for the NFL but anywhere. .
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
4,321
Reaction score
1,505
Location
North Central FL
Curtis Johnson, CB #45 a great unsung hero of the early Phin teams, I wonder if there's any relations?
 
Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,875
Reaction score
5,450
Age
41
Location
Tampa
GhostArmOfMarino said:
There is nothing wrong with that either.

I love how McDaniel doesn't seem to force one guy to try and be everything. It's a group effeffort, and when you can focus on one specific area that part of the team usually improves as long as everyone communicates.

He's creating a great work environment early on IMO. It's my own ideal work structure not just for the NFL but anywhere. .
Click to expand...

Yeah, he definitely seems a lot different that the other coaches with have had. I definitely think he will tailor the offense to the strengths of our players. Unlike Gase who forced players into his scheme
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom