Most impressive, however, was how explosive he was off the line of scrimmage. Next-Gen Stats had the Dolphins rookie pass rusher as the fourth-fastest player off the line of scrimmage in week one behind the Texans Jacob Martin, Pittsburgh’s Alex Highsmith, and Los Angeles Chargers superstar Joey Bosa. (Minimum of 15 snaps.)
Next-Gen Stats | Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips among NFL’s quickest pass-rushers in Week 1
And we have the footage to prove it!
