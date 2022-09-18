 Dolphins just beat the ravens and the refs. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins just beat the ravens and the refs.

El Calebra

El Calebra

Fan
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 6, 2012
Messages
1,615
Reaction score
615
Age
66
Location
SC.
I guess the embarrassment of last season was not enough for them.
I love it!
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
19,850
Reaction score
19,234
Location
New Jersey
I thought the flags were legit on us. I didn’t think they called enough on Balt. Even that play where Waddle got screwed by being short of the 1st the replay showed he was face masked for example
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,940
Reaction score
26,044
Age
69
Location
Miami
I usually don’t complain about the refs because I figure bad calls even out over the course of a game. Today though, the refs were terrible and the Dolphins not only had to overcome the Ravens to win the game. They had to overcome the refs too.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
477
Reaction score
1,500
Location
Tampa FL
I'm not typically an anti-refs guy, but today wasn't a great game. Several times there were questionable ball-spot calls for both teams, not to mention a few ticky-tacky calls against us. Just seems they weren't in sync for whatever reason
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,572
Reaction score
8,995
Location
Philly
I don't like to blame the refs. I think missed calls go both ways. But picking up the flag on what was a blatant hold on Jaelan Philips on 3rd down late in the 4th quarter could have decided the game had the Baltimore WR not dropped the pass.
 
Njphinsfan

Njphinsfan

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 4, 2011
Messages
1,481
Reaction score
674
Location
Hewitt, NJ
The only flag on us that I thought was bull was the tripping by Edmonds. He fell and was rolling. The rest were pretty legit, but there were at least 7 or 8 that weren't called for us.
 
S

steviey01

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 26, 2021
Messages
331
Reaction score
438
Age
63
Location
edmonton
The refs today were the worst I’ve ever seen in 52 years of pro football watching. That squad will cost many teams if they are not fired. I was certain they were going to throw a flag on that final play and how about the clock keeper in that stadium. I loved the one second play… What a disgrace
 
TFK

TFK

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2020
Messages
371
Reaction score
903
Age
50
Location
NJ
I can't stand when people cry about the refs and say they're against us.


But today? Today certainly raised a few eyebrows.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom