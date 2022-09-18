Dolphins just beat the ravens and the refs.

I usually don’t complain about the refs because I figure bad calls even out over the course of a game. Today though, the refs were terrible and the Dolphins not only had to overcome the Ravens to win the game. They had to overcome the refs too.
I'm not typically an anti-refs guy, but today wasn't a great game. Several times there were questionable ball-spot calls for both teams, not to mention a few ticky-tacky calls against us. Just seems they weren't in sync for whatever reason
I don't like to blame the refs. I think missed calls go both ways. But picking up the flag on what was a blatant hold on Jaelan Philips on 3rd down late in the 4th quarter could have decided the game had the Baltimore WR not dropped the pass.
The refs today were the worst I’ve ever seen in 52 years of pro football watching. That squad will cost many teams if they are not fired. I was certain they were going to throw a flag on that final play and how about the clock keeper in that stadium. I loved the one second play… What a disgrace