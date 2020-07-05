Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 2,253
- Reaction score
- 5,314
- Location
- Miami, FL
Dolphins LB Raekwon McMillan reportedly facing another battle to start
Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan is entering into a big year in 2020. The fourth year linebacker is in a contract year — his last chance to prove to the Miami Dolphins that he’s wor…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
Watching Grugiers film, it’s obvious he can play the run, if he can play the pass effectively, Raekwon could very well lose his starting role.