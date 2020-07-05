Dolphins LB Raekwon McMillan reportedly facing another battle to start

Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2010
Messages
2,253
Reaction score
5,314
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins LB Raekwon McMillan reportedly facing another battle to start

Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan is entering into a big year in 2020. The fourth year linebacker is in a contract year — his last chance to prove to the Miami Dolphins that he’s wor…
dolphinswire.usatoday.com dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Watching Grugiers film, it’s obvious he can play the run, if he can play the pass effectively, Raekwon could very well lose his starting role.
 
Ferretsquig

Ferretsquig

Perennial All-Pro
Joined
Jun 2, 2002
Messages
7,785
Reaction score
227
Location
Carolina
I don't know that it matters who ends up getting the starting nod. Technically McMillan was a starter last season and was on the field less than half the time. Whether he starts or not that's bound to decrease this year with all the options Flores now has at his disposal. I wouldn't be surprised to see Flores go 6 deep in his rotation with Van Noy and Baker being the only ones out there on most every play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom