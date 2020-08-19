Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles during practice

Every year, major injuries strike across the league as players begin to take the field for pre-season practices. Despite the league-wide increased persuasions due to COVID-19, this year is no different, and Miami Dolphinslinebacker Vince Biegel fell victim to a significant injury during Tuesday’s padded practice. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Biegel tore his left Achilles tendon and will miss the entirety of the 2020 NFL season. The Phinsider’s Jake Mendel wrote a story on the initial report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe when Biegel went down earlier today.
This is an awfully tough blow to a young and improving player.
And so it begins. I feel bad for Biegel. I was looking forward to seeing him play this season.
 
he was a nice addition in the alonso trade , and came on well at end of season
horrible to say but that could be it for him as a dolphin ????
he was /is on a 1 year RFA tender
 
Big Vince - Get well soon. The Dolphin linebackers still includes plenty of talent - Kyle Van Noy, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Elandon Roberts, Kamu Grugier-Hill and they are set for a great season.
 
