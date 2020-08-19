Dolph N.Fan
Every year, major injuries strike across the league as players begin to take the field for pre-season practices. Despite the league-wide increased persuasions due to COVID-19, this year is no different, and Miami Dolphinslinebacker Vince Biegel fell victim to a significant injury during Tuesday’s padded practice. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Biegel tore his left Achilles tendon and will miss the entirety of the 2020 NFL season. The Phinsider’s Jake Mendel wrote a story on the initial report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe when Biegel went down earlier today.
Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles during practice
This is an awfully tough blow to a young and improving player.
