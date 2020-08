Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles during practice

Every year, major injuries strike across the league as players begin to take the field for pre-season practices. Despite the league-wide increased persuasions due to COVID-19, this year is no different, and Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel fell victim to a significant injury during Tuesday’s padded practice. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald , Biegel tore his left Achilles tendon and will miss the entirety of the 2020 NFL season. The Phinsider’s Jake Mendel wrote a story on the initial report from ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe when Biegel went down earlier today.