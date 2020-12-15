Dolphins look like Geniuses Re: Shaheen

Remember scratching our heads when they extended Adam Shaheen?

Dude looks like a baller and Bears look really dumb jettisoning him.
Dolphins knew what they had and seized team control for years for a guy with physical gifts to be excellent.
 
Looks very average to me...very very average

kinda paid like it too Id say

wish he was more dynamic
 
He’s going to have to step up with Gesicki out. Hopefully OPs assessment ends up true, though with 9 catches on the year I don’t see evidence of that yet.
 
Just gonna run more routes from in line at tight end Id say. Flex will probably go to a slot. Maybe Bowden but he needs to win more quickly inside vs coverage he had guys draped on him on quick in cut hitters and we got to have those
 
