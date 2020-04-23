Dolphins looking to trade up to number 3 for OLineman

Gonzofinfan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 13, 2011
- Messages
- 544
- Reaction score
- 404
- Location
- Orlando,FL
Label this one as hell NO off initial reaction
Really its kind of clever,
1st pick is Burrow,
2nd pick is Young,
3rd pick (trade with us Thomas,Becton, Wirfs or Wills)
4th pick LT or Derrick Brown
5th Tua or Herbert
Essentially we would get first pick of Offensive Lineman off the board and our choice of QB at 5.. The only thing that could screw us in that scenario would be the giants trading but i doubt they would, Saquan is the face of that franchise and the giants know they need to get him a better line.
If it cost us pick 18 and 26 I wouldn't be mad, we'd still have plenty of draft picks to improve our team with but starting off our franchise QB with the best Tackle in the draft sounds pretty damn good.
Report: Dolphins trying to get to third pick without giving up fifth - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins might not be trying to move up in the draft to take a tackle instead of a quarterback. They may be trying to take a tackle in addition to a quarterback. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have talked about acquiring the third pick which belongs to the...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Really its kind of clever,
1st pick is Burrow,
2nd pick is Young,
3rd pick (trade with us Thomas,Becton, Wirfs or Wills)
4th pick LT or Derrick Brown
5th Tua or Herbert
Essentially we would get first pick of Offensive Lineman off the board and our choice of QB at 5.. The only thing that could screw us in that scenario would be the giants trading but i doubt they would, Saquan is the face of that franchise and the giants know they need to get him a better line.
If it cost us pick 18 and 26 I wouldn't be mad, we'd still have plenty of draft picks to improve our team with but starting off our franchise QB with the best Tackle in the draft sounds pretty damn good.
Last edited: