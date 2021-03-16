 Dolphins Making a Push on David Andrews | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Making a Push on David Andrews

Nice to see. Was hoping that the Organization wasn't content with Karras, and IMO Andrews a needed upgrade.

Problem is The Patriots want him back so that kind of puts a major hitch in Our giddy up....

Figure I post this actual current News.... Since IMO way to many in here don't see the value of even their cravings by up grading the OL....
 
We had three rookie OL last year...what's to say they can't all improve..are you in the camp we take a 1st or 2nd round OT/OG/C every draft? Or just love Sewell so much that you can't pass on him? Honest and true inquiry.
 
I don't know if New England has much cap space left, so Miami might have a good chance to get Andrews.

Pats would likely counter with Karras.

The draft has some nice talent at center, but a veteran there makes sense with such a young offensive line.
 
I'm down for it...and still take Dickerson in the second if it turns out that way..maybe third if teams devalue him cause of the injury in the SECCG.
 
