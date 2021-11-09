 Dolphins midseason superlatives: The best and worst after 9 games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins midseason superlatives: The best and worst after 9 games

Entering Thursday night’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Dolphins sit at 2-7 and the bottom of the AFC East, a massive disappointment for a team that finished last season with 10 wins and was expected to be a fringe playoff contender.
Offensive MVP:Mike Gesicki
Defensive MVP: Emmanuel Ogbah
OROY:Jaylen Waddle
DROY:Jevon Holland
Most Improved Unit: Safeties Jones and Holland
Most Disappointing Unit: Entire offense
Best off-season move: 2021 draft
Worst off-season move: Will Fuller signing
 
