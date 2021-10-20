 Dolphins need to **** or get off the pot. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins need to **** or get off the pot.

NBP81

This is enough... We've been dealing with incompetent staffs and front office disasters for a long while now. But this is not incompetence this goes way beyond incompetence. If you're going to trade for Watson, just ****ing do it, if you have no intention to trade for Watson, than just ****ing say it so your rookie QB can work with the impression that there's a team standing behind him.

This BS needs to stop, not only is this org unable to build a decent team around its rookie QB with all the assets they were given, they're flat out letting him burn out there in the media. A mainstream media that has been on him ever since he got a near career ending injury, and are now all screaming at the top of buildings that his team is about ready to give up on him for someone who's recently been accused by 20+ women of sexual misconduct.

I have no data to provide here, no insight, no strategical content... Just ****ing common sense. Your rookie QB has enough on his plate dealing with your ineptitude on the field right now. Maybe your self preservation ******* side is trying to blame it on a QB once again, maybe you're just a hard *** SOB that wont take anyones input on your **** gameplans week in week out... I dont give a ****. Grier, Flores, either get rid of Tua or tell the world you're not trading him. Stop hiding behind the speculation because you dont have the balls to make a decision and let the kid take the heat nation wide.

And dont ****ing blame it on the media, you're letting this **** happen. **** or get off the pot.
 
It's as if keeping these rumors alive will motivate Tua to play better...like for real? If Tua is half the mature pro I know he is, he already knows his job is always on the line in the NFL, he doesn't need this as motivation to do his job.

....and if its not that then what's it for? To make the Texans get a better trade deal with someone if that someone is afraid the Dolphins will out bid?

Why are we doing the Texans any favors?

TheMageGandalf
 
They may be working on the deal and someone else is reporting it in this case, they have no control over it.

LargoFin
 
If the team actually believes in Tua and there is no desire to trade for Watson, they'd quash these rumors ASAP because it absolutely hurts team morale and cohesion.

Then again, this group is stupid enough to not understand that.

J. David Wannyheimer
 
