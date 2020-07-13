Fin-Loco
Miami Dolphins News And Notes: Tensions Arise - 305Sports
Happy Monday. As the Miami Dolphins continue to approach the start of the 2020 NFL season, let’s revisit what news you may have missed last week (July 6 – July 12). No Fans At NFL Training Camp, Players Weigh In On Concerns Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL won’t allow fans into training...
www.305sports.net
- No fans at Training Camp
- No agreement between players and teams (yet) in terms of player safety agreement (volume of testing etc)
- Two events in stadium during TC for fans.
I guess the news is that it's full steam ahead. It's going to be rocky but I get the sense we're going to get football.