Dolphins/NFL twitter lists?

Hey guys. About 4 years ago, I posted a Dolphins/NFL twitter list that used to be stickied here, I guess a lot of people enjoyed it but I did not update it and it probably got a bit dated. it was an old account I no longer had access to.



I just started a new twitter account & was wondering if anyone had a good list? preferably not my old one lol maybe an updated one? it would really help out I don't have the time nor patience to think of all the people that should be on it all over again. I missed the best 4th quarter of football last week taking my girl to HHN and then I could not get on twitter to enjoy this huge W, so if you can help a starving Dolphin fan i'd really appreciate it lol.