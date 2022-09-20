 Dolphins/NFL twitter lists? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins/NFL twitter lists?

broccoli rob

broccoli rob

Hey guys. About 4 years ago, I posted a Dolphins/NFL twitter list that used to be stickied here, I guess a lot of people enjoyed it but I did not update it and it probably got a bit dated. it was an old account I no longer had access to.

I just started a new twitter account & was wondering if anyone had a good list? preferably not my old one lol maybe an updated one? it would really help out I don't have the time nor patience to think of all the people that should be on it all over again. I missed the best 4th quarter of football last week taking my girl to HHN and then I could not get on twitter to enjoy this huge W, so if you can help a starving Dolphin fan i'd really appreciate it lol.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

You're free to follow those on my account. I'm only on there for the Phins so 98% of them should be #finsup members.
 
Finfan83nj

Finfan83nj

Check out some of the training Camp threads too. If you can manage to dig one of those up from last month, it will be a gold mine.
 
Day Two Of TB/Phins Practice Tweets HERE!

Well, the locals must have taken a day off from spraying pixie dust on the tilt-a-whirl because yesterday at Carny Town Butt Pirate HQ, it was jammed! The mighty Phins took it to the pirates on all fronts. It got chippy and we even had Fournette (the running carny) try to attack our own...
finheaven.com finheaven.com

I did some leg work for you, go through that and plenty of Dolphins Twitter sources
 
