Dolphins OC's Tua Thoughts: 'Encouraged,' 'Extremely Optimistic' New Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith has nothing but praise regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's work in the offseason program

A little more from our OC."And then you just see his ability to process and his accuracy it's been really just impressive just from this short period of what he's able to take from one day to the next then to the next week. ... I mean, from a fundamental standpoint of playing the position from a leadership and communication standpoint, also associated with playing quarterback, everything has been extremely optimistic.”