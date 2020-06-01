Dolphins Packers series

G

GBpackers10

You guys realize you led the series at one point 7-0. Wasn’t it 2002 when we finally beat ya.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

I was at the game in 1991 where Shula got his 300th win. It was really hot that day. Packers seemed to be sweating so much they couldn't hold on to the ball.

 
Travis34

Travis34

Interesting!

One game that sticks out to me, badly, was from a few years back, Philbin era I believe. We were winning and playing a solid game, and late in the game as you guys were driving, we took a terribly timed time out which helped you guys more than us. We had Phillip freaking Wheeler in man coverage on a tight end (I think) who then motioned out wide and ran his route for an easy TD
 
datruth55

datruth55

Travis34 said:
Interesting!

One game that sticks out to me, badly, was from a few years back, Philbin era I believe. We were winning and playing a solid game, and late in the game as you guys were driving, we took a terribly timed time out which helped you guys more than us. We had Phillip freaking Wheeler in man coverage on a tight end (I think) who then motioned out wide and ran his route for an easy TD
Pretty sure Phillip Wheeler defended himself after giving up the game winning TD by saying he didn't want to be in the game at that time. Great free agent signing that one.
 
spiketex

spiketex

Travis34 said:
Interesting!

One game that sticks out to me, badly, was from a few years back, Philbin era I believe. We were winning and playing a solid game, and late in the game as you guys were driving, we took a terribly timed time out which helped you guys more than us. We had Phillip freaking Wheeler in man coverage on a tight end (I think) who then motioned out wide and ran his route for an easy TD
Travis34 you are 100% right. As I walked from the stadium to the car that day, I knew that Joe Philbin was not the guy who could bring the team success and this was the game that highlighted his glaring coaching limitations. Old Joe was a pretty good guy who helped to develop Ryan Tannehill just like he developed Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay behind Favre, but Joe repeatedly screwed up the clock management side of the equation. He was what he was - a solid #2 guy in the coaching staff. Philip F Wheeler was another Jeff Ireland special free agent who we ridiculously overpaid. Thanks for reminding me about that game, Old Joe, Jeff Ireland and Philip F Wheeler.
 
