Dolphins Packers series

Travis34 said: Interesting!



One game that sticks out to me, badly, was from a few years back, Philbin era I believe. We were winning and playing a solid game, and late in the game as you guys were driving, we took a terribly timed time out which helped you guys more than us. We had Phillip freaking Wheeler in man coverage on a tight end (I think) who then motioned out wide and ran his route for an easy TD Click to expand...

Travis34 you are 100% right. As I walked from the stadium to the car that day, I knew that Joe Philbin was not the guy who could bring the team success and this was the game that highlighted his glaring coaching limitations. Old Joe was a pretty good guy who helped to develop Ryan Tannehill just like he developed Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay behind Favre, but Joe repeatedly screwed up the clock management side of the equation. He was what he was - a solid #2 guy in the coaching staff. Philip F Wheeler was another Jeff Ireland special free agent who we ridiculously overpaid. Thanks for reminding me about that game, Old Joe, Jeff Ireland and Philip F Wheeler.