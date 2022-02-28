 Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady for 2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady for 2022

Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady for 2022

The Miami Dolphins are moving forward with Mike McDaniel as the head coach and, for now, Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. At one point after the end of the 2021 season, however, the Dolphins explored a different approach. Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT...
No way was that ever realistic imo
 
Florio is just trying to create more non-existing drama. I’m sure every team with a HC vacancy contacted NO about Payton. And unless I’m missing something, the sources he’s quoting are talking about trying to sign Brady in 2020 (which we already knew) and now trying to hire him as a minority owner in 2022. Nothing to do with replacing Tua as QB.
 
Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady for 2022 - ProFootballTalk

The Miami Dolphins are moving forward with Mike McDaniel as the head coach and, for now, Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. At one point after the end of the 2021 season, however, the Dolphins explored a different approach.Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT...
I think this is crap reporting tbh. No way Brady was coming here as anything other then an owner

Might be more believable if he used Aaron Rodgers as the QB
 
traptses said:
Florio is just trying to create more non-existing drama. I’m sure every team with a HC vacancy contacted NO about Payton. And unless I’m missing something, the sources he’s quoting are talking about trying to sign Brady in 2020 (which we already knew) and now trying to hire him as a minority owner in 2022. Nothing to do with replacing Tua as QB.
Click to expand...
If wouldn’t even seem to make sense. Are these allegations before or after Brady announced his retirement?
 
