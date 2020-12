Eggiweggs said: Can someone explain to me why we can't get in beating Raiders and losing to Bill's if the Ravens lose to the giants? Is it a SOS scenario? Click to expand...

Believe it has to do with the conference record tiebreaker (record vs AFC) which we currently hold over them.In the scenario that we beat the raiders but lose to the bills, we would end up 10-6 overall and 7-5 vs AFC. If Balt loses to NYG but beats Cin, they’ll also be 10-6 and 7-5 vs AFC.The second tiebreaker is record within your division I believe. Both teams currently sit at 3-2 vs division, but a loss to the bills and a subsequent Ravens win over the Bengals would have us on the outside looking in