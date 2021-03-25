 Dolphins Podcasts - The Quick & Dirty | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Podcasts - The Quick & Dirty

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,180
Reaction score
2,547
Location
Trinidad
Morning fellow fans.

For those of you intent on following the Dolphins, and listening to analysis etc., Dolphins-centric podcasts are a valuable resource.
What are your favorites? Chime in and help guide those of us who haven't subscribed as yet. Tune in, it's free!

Some notes of my own -

1. 3 Yards Per Carry

For me, hands-down the best Dolphins Podcast out there. Great insight into all things Dolphins, high-end knowledge of the college ranks and how college players could impact the Fins.
Simon, CK and Alfredo, thank you for a quality product.
Only criticism is only 2-ish shows per week recently. Tune in, it's a must

2. Herald Sports

Armando. Need I say more? Sorry, but my personal feeling is that Armando lacks analysis and (as evidenced with the latest episode) seems to have a loose association with the truth. Often whiny and critical to the point of - when he talks, but all I hear is the sound of a fork stuck in my garbage disposal.

3. Dolphins Talk

Steven Masso has a lot of positive energy and puts out a good product. Also, episodes produced quite frequently.

4. Drive Time

Travis Wingfield - High energy and puts a lot of effort into his episodes. Listen often.

5. Locked on Dolphins

Really like this Podcast as well. Kyle Crabbs is engaging, watches the tape and provides good analysis. Also pays a lot of attention to fan-submitted questions; answers well. Backs up his opinions with good reasoning and good radio voice

6. X's and Omar

Omar (sigh) and Hyde. Ok in a pinch. The dynamic seems a bit forced, and Omar tends to be contrarian and Hyde submissive. If I were stranded on the moon and unable to hear the sound of any human voice, I might tune in.
 
R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
6,815
Reaction score
839
Location
Sparks, NV
I've never listened to Dolphin's Talk. I'll give that one a shot. Thank you.

X's and Omar and Herald Sports are two I would never listen to. I just don't see the benefit.

But I love the other three. I respect their analysis (even if I don't always agree).
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
5,218
Reaction score
1,359
Location
Orlando, Florida
TrinidadDolfan said:
Morning fellow fans.

For those of you intent on following the Dolphins, and listening to analysis etc., Dolphins-centric podcasts are a valuable resource.
What are your favorites? Chime in and help guide those of us who haven't subscribed as yet. Tune in, it's free!

Some notes of my own -

1. 3 Yards Per Carry

For me, hands-down the best Dolphins Podcast out there. Great insight into all things Dolphins, high-end knowledge of the college ranks and how college players could impact the Fins.
Simon, CK and Alfredo, thank you for a quality product.
Only criticism is only 2-ish shows per week recently. Tune in, it's a must

2. Herald Sports

Armando. Need I say more? Sorry, but my personal feeling is that Armando lacks analysis and (as evidenced with the latest episode) seems to have a loose association with the truth. Often whiny and critical to the point of - when he talks, but all I hear is the sound of a fork stuck in my garbage disposal.

3. Dolphins Talk

Steven Masso has a lot of positive energy and puts out a good product. Also, episodes produced quite frequently.

4. Drive Time

Travis Wingfield - High energy and puts a lot of effort into his episodes. Listen often.

5. Locked on Dolphins

Really like this Podcast as well. Kyle Crabbs is engaging, watches the tape and provides good analysis. Also pays a lot of attention to fan-submitted questions; answers well. Backs up his opinions with good reasoning and good radio voice

6. X's and Omar

Omar (sigh) and Hyde. Ok in a pinch. The dynamic seems a bit forced, and Omar tends to be contrarian and Hyde submissive. If I were stranded on the moon and unable to hear the sound of any human voice, I might tune in.
Click to expand...
Hyde and omar are way too negative
 
The Goat

The Goat

Escape Goat
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2003
Messages
9,205
Reaction score
9,415
Age
51
Location
Long Pond, PA
TrinidadDolfan said:
and here is a comprehensive list -
blog.feedspot.com

Top 30 Miami Dolphins Podcasts You Must Follow in 2021

Best Miami Dolphins Podcasts. Listen to the latest news, interviews, team analysis, discussions and never heard stories with Dolphins Alumni
blog.feedspot.com blog.feedspot.com
Click to expand...

That's excellent, thank you. I'll be trying to get the PhinManiacs podcast stuff added to that.

www.phinmaniacs.com

PhinManiacs PodCast Network

PHINMANIACS.COM
www.phinmaniacs.com

Lots of hard workers out there with interesting analyses.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,369
Reaction score
5,560
3 Yards per Carry and Locked on now Kyle Crabbs is doing it are my listens. 've not been impressed with Kyle's "Watson at all costs" approach this season and he's clearly someone that doesn't have a lot of time for Tua but outside of that he does a great job on his pod. I also listen to draft dudes too where Kyle gets together with Joe Marino a bills fan who does locked on Bills, both from TDN, that's a really good listen.

The 3YPC guys are former and current posters here, they've got a great chemistry and really know their stuff, they've just gone to a 2 a week format (although I think Alf is trying to trick us in just splitting the long pods they usually put on in a half :p). I've listened to them from the start and it's still my favourite pod.

I've not been able to stick with any other pod, outside of Kyle's Locked On and 3YPC, the Omar and Mando ones are particularly bad, as you can imagine with those two hosting them, although Dave Hyde makes Omar look like the intelligent one which is a scary thought.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
6,496
Reaction score
4,071
I prefer locked on, He's high octane about the Fins but hey, so am I. I also listen to 3 yards, those guys can get a bit off track, especially with the manscape ads and it's only two days per week at best but worth a look. Haven't checks out drivetime yet.
 
B

Birdmond

Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,510
Reaction score
3,642
I only listen to podcasts on my commute so there is limited space in my line up. Locked on Dolphins is #1 for me but I try and catch 3 YPC when I can. I actually prefer general NFL podcast to team specific podcast.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom