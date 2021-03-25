Dolphins Podcasts - The Quick & Dirty

Morning fellow fans.



For those of you intent on following the Dolphins, and listening to analysis etc., Dolphins-centric podcasts are a valuable resource.

What are your favorites? Chime in and help guide those of us who haven't subscribed as yet. Tune in, it's free!



Some notes of my own -



1. 3 Yards Per Carry



For me, hands-down the best Dolphins Podcast out there. Great insight into all things Dolphins, high-end knowledge of the college ranks and how college players could impact the Fins.

Simon, CK and Alfredo, thank you for a quality product.

Only criticism is only 2-ish shows per week recently. Tune in, it's a must



2. Herald Sports



Armando. Need I say more? Sorry, but my personal feeling is that Armando lacks analysis and (as evidenced with the latest episode) seems to have a loose association with the truth. Often whiny and critical to the point of - when he talks, but all I hear is the sound of a fork stuck in my garbage disposal.



3. Dolphins Talk



Steven Masso has a lot of positive energy and puts out a good product. Also, episodes produced quite frequently.



4. Drive Time



Travis Wingfield - High energy and puts a lot of effort into his episodes. Listen often.



5. Locked on Dolphins



Really like this Podcast as well. Kyle Crabbs is engaging, watches the tape and provides good analysis. Also pays a lot of attention to fan-submitted questions; answers well. Backs up his opinions with good reasoning and good radio voice



6. X's and Omar



Omar (sigh) and Hyde. Ok in a pinch. The dynamic seems a bit forced, and Omar tends to be contrarian and Hyde submissive. If I were stranded on the moon and unable to hear the sound of any human voice, I might tune in.