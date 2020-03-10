elite14eva
Dolphins promote Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach - ProFootballTalk
The Dolphins had an unexpected change to their coaching staff last month when wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell left the team to become the head coach at the University of Colorado. Dorrell’s replacement was announced on Tuesday. The Dolphins have promoted Josh Grizzard to the wide receivers job...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com