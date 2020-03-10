Dolphins promote Josh Grizzard to wide receivers coach

The Dolphins had an unexpected change to their coaching staff last month when wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell left the team to become the head coach at the University of Colorado. Dorrell’s replacement was announced on Tuesday. The Dolphins have promoted Josh Grizzard to the wide receivers job...
I find it odd that for a team that seemed to turn a corner later in the season with such a lack of talent has had much upheaval with the coaching staff. It's either interesting or frightening.

I guess we have no choice but to trust the process.
 
