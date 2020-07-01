Dolphins Q&A: Which two rookie O-linemen will start in 2020? Dolphins Q&A: The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Omar Kelly takes a look at which rookie offensive linemen have the best chance to become 2020 starters.

My experience covering the Dolphins has taught me that rookies like Hunt, who come from small-school programs, usually need at least half a season for the speed of the NFL game to slow down for them. They aren’t accustomed to the level of competition they’ll face snap after snap, and Hunt hasn’t faced the level of competition a former SEC player like Kindley has.