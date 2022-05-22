Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has 19th-best odds to win NFL MVP award

I have to admit, I never expected the odds of Tua to win the MVP award to be better than Tannehill next season. I guess the gamblers have finally figured out that it’s the running game and the OL in Tennessee that makes the offense effective and not Tannehill.



Of course the Titans wanting to trade for Rogers or Wilson and then drafting Willis seems to imply the Titans coaching staff and the front office have decided Tannehill isn’t the answer at the QB position beyond the 2022 season.