Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has 19th-best odds to win NFL MVP award

Fin Fan in Cali

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

He’s ahead of a former Dolphins quarterback.
Now, entering 2022, the Dolphins have put forth a concerted effort to put Tagovailoa in a better situation. They upgraded the offensive line, improved their running game, acquired talented wide receivers, brought in an offensive-minded head coach and hired an experienced quarterbacks coach to give him the best chance to succeed.


With all of those changes, Tagovailoa’s odds of taking home this year’s NFL MVP are set at +6000, according to Tipico Sportsbook. He’s tied for the 19th-best odds of winning the award with Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Deebo Samuel. :ffic:
 
1972forever

I have to admit, I never expected the odds of Tua to win the MVP award to be better than Tannehill next season. I guess the gamblers have finally figured out that it’s the running game and the OL in Tennessee that makes the offense effective and not Tannehill.

Of course the Titans wanting to trade for Rogers or Wilson and then drafting Willis seems to imply the Titans coaching staff and the front office have decided Tannehill isn’t the answer at the QB position beyond the 2022 season.
 
Beach Bum

If our OL gets most improved, I will be happy because, if so, the rest should take care of itself. :-)
 
NBP81

I might have took that bet if it wasnt for the fact its media voted... Its media voted right?
 
