Dolphins QB Tua was the highest-graded player on the team Week 6 in his return from IR

Tua lacks the mobility of either Herbert, Lawrence, Allen or Mahomes. Arm isn’t as strong either. In college he never had to improvise. PFF said predraft his improvising or playing off script wasn’t a strength and he leaves a bit too many deep shots on the field. Unfortunately they’ve been right so far. Against the Jaguars that deep shot to Hollins in the end zone was way off and on the jump ball to waddle he missed an open Merritt. However his IQ is his strength which will hopefully keep on improving. I’d like to see more wow throws from him personally. I was undecided on him predraft and I’m still undecided