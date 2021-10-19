 #Dolphins QB Tua was the highest-graded player on the team Week 6 in his return from IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

#Dolphins QB Tua was the highest-graded player on the team Week 6 in his return from IR

Good stats when kept clean. However not many pocket passers around any more
 
I'm not surprised at all. Still let's trade for Watson, that'll sort this mess out...smh. Good job Tua though and ffs Flores build around him, set him up for success not work against it.
 
My problem with Tua well not a problem but a concern is that most of the younger good QBs look more mobile then him and can improvise better. Happy to be proven wrong
 
I don't agree with that at all.
 
I think Jackson needs to be given a chance at LG, how long I don’t know. Can Littlr not beat out Davis, if not put Hunt at RT and try Jones at RG
 
I don’t understand this post. Tua was kept clean in most part because of Tua. He moved around or got it out fast, the line was utter garbage. Check out Eichenberg’s pass blocking grade. I don’t think I’ve ever seen one lower (teens).
 
Tua lacks the mobility of either Herbert, Lawrence, Allen or Mahomes. Arm isn’t as strong either. In college he never had to improvise. PFF said predraft his improvising or playing off script wasn’t a strength and he leaves a bit too many deep shots on the field. Unfortunately they’ve been right so far. Against the Jaguars that deep shot to Hollins in the end zone was way off and on the jump ball to waddle he missed an open Merritt. However his IQ is his strength which will hopefully keep on improving. I’d like to see more wow throws from him personally. I was undecided on him predraft and I’m still undecided
 
Or... Maybe just maybe, when faced with 1st and goal from the 20, dont call 2 designed pass plays behind the LOS and a run up the middle... If thats not playing not to lose, I dont know what is... This game was winable with how the OL played... The coaches **** the bed.
 
I’m just saying you don’t seem many pocket passers any more. Allen, Herbert, Lawrence, Mahomes all seem a lot more mobile then Tua imo
 
