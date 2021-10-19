Dolphins QB Tua was the highest-graded player on the team Week 6 in his return from IR

Tiko377
I'm not surprised at all. Still let's trade for Watson, that'll sort this mess out...smh. Good job Tua though and ffs Flores build around him, set him up for success not work against it.
Like every other QB in the league, thing is his mobility (a stark contrast from the weeks before), helped keep the pressures down.
I don't agree with that at all.My problem with Tua well not a problem but a concern is that most of the younger good QBs look more mobile then him and can improvise better. Happy to be proven wrong
Makes too much sense. They were about 3 weeks behind in putting eich at LT. Figure in about 5 more weeks hunt will move to rt
I don’t understand this post. Tua was kept clean in most part because of Tua. He moved around or got it out fast, the line was utter garbage. Check out Eichenberg’s pass blocking grade. I don’t think I’ve ever seen one lower (teens).
Or... Maybe just maybe, when faced with 1st and goal from the 20, dont call 2 designed pass plays behind the LOS and a run up the middle... If thats not playing not to lose, I dont know what is... This game was winable with how the OL played... The coaches **** the bed.
I thought his movement in the pocket and awareness were excellent- the one pick was horrible, but he really didn’t have many bad throws