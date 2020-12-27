Dolphins/Raiders Series

Growing up as a Dolphins fan in the early 1970's, the Raiders were the team I hated the most. Not the Jets, Patriots or Bills.



That changed over time, but the Raiders were loaded in those days with perhaps the most talent in the NFL. At their peak, Miami handled Pittsburgh, but the Raiders were another story.



Miami was 3-13 against the Raiders early in the series, making the Dolphins 27-10 AFC Championship game win so satisfying to get to Super Bowl VIII.



Of course, the series also featured the Sea of Hands game. You can't say that to older fans without getting some reactions. It was probably my lowest moment as a fan. "We scored too fast," was a common thing Dolphins fans said after Miami took its final lead.



That thought hit me yesterday when Gaskin turned a short gain into a long touchdown. Another Dolphins/Raiders classic was brewing.



The win yesterday, broke a series tie with the Dolphins now holding an 18-17 advantage. Definitely one of the best series.