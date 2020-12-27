 Dolphins/Raiders Series | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins/Raiders Series

SF Dolphin Fan

Growing up as a Dolphins fan in the early 1970's, the Raiders were the team I hated the most. Not the Jets, Patriots or Bills.

That changed over time, but the Raiders were loaded in those days with perhaps the most talent in the NFL. At their peak, Miami handled Pittsburgh, but the Raiders were another story.

Miami was 3-13 against the Raiders early in the series, making the Dolphins 27-10 AFC Championship game win so satisfying to get to Super Bowl VIII.

Of course, the series also featured the Sea of Hands game. You can't say that to older fans without getting some reactions. It was probably my lowest moment as a fan. "We scored too fast," was a common thing Dolphins fans said after Miami took its final lead.

That thought hit me yesterday when Gaskin turned a short gain into a long touchdown. Another Dolphins/Raiders classic was brewing.

The win yesterday, broke a series tie with the Dolphins now holding an 18-17 advantage. Definitely one of the best series.
 
I am still pissed at that Sea of hands game, kept us from our third straight Lombardi Trophy, 😡
 
I hated the Raiders in the 1980s as well, but I have an odd fondness for those 70s Raiders teams now, looking back. Although I tend to romanticize all the teams from the 70s when I was a kid and discovered football- from the Vikings and Bud Grant, on and on.
I remember really worrying in 1984, after that marvelous Marino season, that we would have to face the Raiders in the playoffs and we would lose, and all that passing and scoring would have gone to waste. Fortunately, Seattle upset the Raiders in the wild card playoff game, giving us a chance at revenge for beating us in 1983 and knocking the Raiders out of our way as well.
 
Don't forget the Sea of Hands happened because the WFL raided our super bowl team. Warfield, Csonka, Kiick all left prior to that season. Killed our dynasty.
 
