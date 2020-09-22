Dolphins ranked 26th

T

The Beatles

Rookie
Joined
Oct 12, 2016
Messages
22
Reaction score
14
4. Patriots (No. 4; 1-1): If Cam stays healthy, they won’t lose many more than the one they lost this week.

5. Bills (No. 7; 2-0): The Bills finally have found their next Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, in the same guy.

26. Dolphins (No. 25; 0-2): The clock continues to flash Tua Time.

29. Jets (No. 26; 0-2): How lopsided would the game have been if the 49ers hadn’t been ravaged by injuries?

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

PFT's Week Three power rankings - ProFootballTalk

1. Chiefs (previously No. 1; 2-0): Maybe the Chiefs should just spot every team a double-digit lead. 2. Ravens (No. 2; 2-0): They’re two wins short of 16 straight regular-season victories. The Chiefs stand in the way of No. 15. 3. Seahawks (No. 3; 2-0): At this rate, Russell Wilson won’t just...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
F

"FitzMagic"

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
686
Reaction score
602
Age
54
Location
Louisville
At this rate we will at least sniff a Parsons, Sewell or Chase. The only teams I see that are worse by seeing them is the Jets, Giants and Panthers. Here is to Houston losing to Pitt and going 0-3.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom