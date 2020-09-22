Dolphins ranked 26th

PFT's Week Three power rankings - ProFootballTalk 1. Chiefs (previously No. 1; 2-0): Maybe the Chiefs should just spot every team a double-digit lead. 2. Ravens (No. 2; 2-0): They’re two wins short of 16 straight regular-season victories. The Chiefs stand in the way of No. 15. 3. Seahawks (No. 3; 2-0): At this rate, Russell Wilson won’t just...

4. Patriots (No. 4; 1-1): If Cam stays healthy, they won’t lose many more than the one they lost this week.5. Bills (No. 7; 2-0): The Bills finally have found their next Jim Kelly and Thurman Thomas, in the same guy.26. Dolphins (No. 25; 0-2): The clock continues to flash Tua Time.29. Jets (No. 26; 0-2): How lopsided would the game have been if the 49ers hadn’t been ravaged by injuries?