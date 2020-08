Howard and Breida are definitely an upgrade over what we had last year. That being said, we have had varying levels of decent RBs for years. Our issue has been interior OL play. Interior DL guys are bigger, stronger and faster than ever; you can’t have your OG/C beat at the LOS every single play and expect to run the ball. Bringing in Flowers and drafting Hunt/Kindley was the first time in years that we went from drafting/signing undersized finesse blockers to big “hogmollies”. No idea how it will pan out, but I at least expect to not see guys straight run over like in years past.