Dolphins re-signed DT John Jenkins

Danny

Danny

well, I still think they'll draft one or two players on defense with the 4 picks we have this year.

If I had to guess, OL,LB,Edge and RB but it's hard to tell right now.......I also expect us to get as many UDFA's as we can this year with maybe one or two having a chance to stick.
 
Travis34

Travis34

Needed more bodies on the defensive line, can’t hate on the move
 
