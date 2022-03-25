Dolphins Restructure Byron Jones Contract

Nice list, thanks. I assume Gesicki, Long, and Ingold are safe as they were tagged, recently drafted, and recently signed respectively. Don't forget Smythe, who was also just re-signed. He is most probably very safe as well.
Unfortunately that means larger dead cap hits if we cut Jones next year. I was kind of hoping we'd replace him next year, he clearly isn't worth what we are paying him. Same with Fejedelem, he's a special teamer only, I'm not sure how many guys we can afford to have active who can't play on either offense or defense.