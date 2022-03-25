 Dolphins Restructure Byron Jones Contract | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Restructure Byron Jones Contract

NY8123

NY8123

LMFAO! I literally just post that this needs to be done!

Likely Cap Cuts

Nice list, thanks. I assume Gesicki, Long, and Ingold are safe as they were tagged, recently drafted, and recently signed respectively. Don't forget Smythe, who was also just re-signed. He is most probably very safe as well.
dolfan91

dolfan91

I'd think Miami would also add some cap space by giving Howard a new contract lowing his cap hit for 2022? They're going to need it for draft and hopefully some rollover into next season?
 
Z

zucca

Jones must be a "team" guy. Can't see us paying 25-30 million on 2 CBs going forward. I expect a Howard trade.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Unfortunately that means larger dead cap hits if we cut Jones next year. I was kind of hoping we'd replace him next year, he clearly isn't worth what we are paying him. Same with Fejedelem, he's a special teamer only, I'm not sure how many guys we can afford to have active who can't play on either offense or defense.
 
srp1979

srp1979

Good. As much as people think he's average, hes not and he is a good cover corner....which is an important piece to our blitz heavy defense. Glad we could keep him at a favorable salary cap number.

On to the dilemma with X!!
 
PYRO

PYRO

