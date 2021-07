Fin-Loco said: GWilson, I understand your point but we've clearly outperformed everyone's outperformed everyone's expectations both years under Flores. We just won 10 games and had arguably the best draft in the league plus added Fuller. There is no reason to not have us in the mid-teens. Click to expand...

Notice I said I could GRUDGINGLY accept 22. I agree with you - mid-teens is more realistic.. I'm reminded of that famous quote > 'he can take youren and beat hisen.' Flo, IMO, is that kind of HC. He can coach a team to wins. But, the article focuses on the roster.My post was on the reason for the ranking, and, I admit, as a Dolphin fan, I see disrespect everywhere. *IF* the ranking discounted every team's potential of rookies and 2nd year guys, I can grudgingly accept 22. I doubt that though. Are they discounting Burrow, Lawrence, Herbert? Are they assuming X is traded? Are they affected by the last 20 years? I suspect so. I feel there is too much talent for #22.