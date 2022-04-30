 Dolphins Select QB Skylar Thompson Rd 7 Pick #247 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins Select QB Skylar Thompson Rd 7 Pick #247

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

R

raving

I love this pick! I mean it - he looks like a true developmental player that could strike it big - strong and accurate and fast!!!

Duuude!!!!
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

Skylar Thompson QB, KSTATE
Height: 6-2, Weight: 217

Run-pass weapon at QB in college but didn't test like a high-caliber athlete. Makes smart decisions and improved each year as a passer in his long career. Smaller. Reads coverages decently well and won't make many mistakes. (Chris Trapasso)
D

dunegoon

I mean we need a third string qb right ? I am sure the coach will find situations for him to contribute given his running and passing ability.
 
