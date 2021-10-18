Dolphins should be 4-2 with halftime leads against LV, IND, and JAX

Against the Raiders, Colts, and Jags we took leads into the half.



Starting is not the problem, it is finishing games to win.



Flores has shown the ability to get early leads. It's closing games and coaching to win.



Until Flores learns to coach for the win, we will continue to lose games. We hang on to leads instead of pushing the envelope. I was begging for them to get another early touchdown against the Jags. Couldn't do it. Our kicking game is hurting us. Can't rely on kicking this year and have to be aggressive for touchdowns.



Last year Gailey was great at helping Flores finish games with complementary football. Haack and Sanders were awesome. This year multiple OCs and lack of offensive identity has cost us a winning record.



We're not as bad as our record. Usually teams that take leads into the half win games but we're not doing that.