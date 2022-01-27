Dolphins Sign CFL Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, DeVonte Dedmon

j0hnny63
The news comes courtesy Natey Adjei: The most feared returner in the CFL is signing with Miami Dolphins. Big loss for the Redblacks but great to see CFL talent get opportunities down south.
Dedmon worked out for Miami, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.
The William & Mary product was named the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021 after amassing 48 punt returns for 737 yards and two touchdowns, 11 kick-off returns for 1,223 yards and one touchdown, and four missed field goals for 103 yards.
https://3downnation.com/2022/01/26/...devonte-dedmon-signs-with-miami-dolphins/amp/