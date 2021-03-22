 Dolphins sign former UTEP player Kai Locksley | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sign former UTEP player Kai Locksley

Good luck to the young man. It appears he has only played QB in high school and college so learning to play WR in the NFL is going to be tough but he is at least getting a chance to live his dream. .
 
Likely he's the longest of long shots to even sniff the practice squad. Then again I questioned if Tony Martin could make the swich from small school qb to NFL wr too. If he's any where near the athlete Martin was I guess he's got a shot.
 
why would we need yet another one of these?

  • Dolphins signed WR Kai Locksley.​

    Locksley played quarterback for the UTEP Miners in 2018 and 2019 but is making the transition to receiver at the pro level. At 6-foot-4 and 210-pounds Locksley clearly has the build of a prototypical outside receiver. He was a modest passer at UTEP but showed off his legs with 875 yards and 11 touchdowns in his two seasons as a starter. Locksley will have a tough time cracking the roster but a solid showing of his athleticism in camp could earn him one of the final roster spots.
    Mar 21, 2021, 9:22 PM ET

 
