Dolphins sign Tackle Timon Parris

Miami Dolphins Sign T Timon Parris
The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed tackle Timon Parris.
Parris has played in four NFL games, all in a two-year span (2018-19) with Washington. He also spent time on Washington's practice squad. Parris originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Washington on May 1, 2018. He also spent time with Atlanta (2020) and Cleveland (2020).
Per my count, Parris takes the roster to 91 players. Though if I remember correctly, Durval Queiroz Neto does not count against the 90 limit and is an international exemption.