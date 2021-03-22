Dolphins Sign WR Kai Locksley

On Sunday evening the Miami Dolphins signed former QB (now WR) Kai Locksley. Locksley was a quarterback at UTEP and he was teammates with current Miami Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham. At UTEP Locksley threw for 2,266 yards, 9 TD’s and 14 INT’s and he completed 53% of his passes. He did run for 11 TD’s and 875 yards in 2018 and 2019 combined. Locksley has moved to WR and will try to make the Dolphins at that position and not at quarterback.