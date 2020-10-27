Dolphins' signature win looking even better after Week 7

There’s little doubt that the Miami Dolphins caught the San Francisco 49ers at the right time back in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season. The Dolphins, who entered the game desperate after a narrow loss to the Seattle Seahawks, played a 49ers team that had injuries at just about every significant position on the roster. And Miami, to their credit, took advantage with a decidedly dominant 43-17 victory over San Francisco that week, a win that helped catapult Miami back into the thick of things in the AFC East and the wildcard chase.



Miami’s three wins this season have come against Jacksonville, New York and San Francisco — and that 49ers game looms large as a critical confidence booster to this Dolphins team. It’s looking even more impressive this morning on the heels of San Francisco’s second consecutive win in Week 7 of the season.