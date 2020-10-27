Dolphins' signature win looking even better after Week 7

There’s little doubt that the Miami Dolphins caught the San Francisco 49ers at the right time back in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season. The Dolphins, who entered the game desperate after a narrow loss to the Seattle Seahawks, played a 49ers team that had injuries at just about every significant position on the roster. And Miami, to their credit, took advantage with a decidedly dominant 43-17 victory over San Francisco that week, a win that helped catapult Miami back into the thick of things in the AFC East and the wildcard chase.

Miami’s three wins this season have come against Jacksonville, New York and San Francisco — and that 49ers game looms large as a critical confidence booster to this Dolphins team. It’s looking even more impressive this morning on the heels of San Francisco’s second consecutive win in Week 7 of the season.
More here>>> https://dolphinswire.usatoday.com/2...gnature-win-looking-even-better-after-week-7/

If Miami was playing New England this week I would say Miami would probably be favored for the first time in a long time vs them.

Watching the Rams right now and they look pretty pedestrian, they're record is based on just sweeping the NFC East lol
 
If Tua proves to be an upgrade over RF this year, we could be sitting pretty come playoff time. Not to get ahead of myself but bringing him in now is a gamble I am glad the coaches are making.
 
illscriptures said:
If Tua proves to be an upgrade over RF this year, we could be sitting pretty come playoff time. Not to get ahead of myself but bringing him in now is a gamble I am glad the coaches are making.
I'm surprised the coaches made the move so early, but I'm glad they did. Gotta find out what they have in Tua.
 
illscriptures said:
If Tua proves to be an upgrade over RF this year, we could be sitting pretty come playoff time. Not to get ahead of myself but bringing him in now is a gamble I am glad the coaches are making.
Realistically most rookie QB's don't touch the 95 QBR that Fitz has right now.
 
Sirspud said:
Realistically most rookie QB's don't touch the 95 QBR that Fitz has right now.
Realistically Tua isnt most rookies. I am just saying it seems like one of those moves that will either be great or bad. Make or break for our season.
 
