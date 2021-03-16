 Dolphins sit still, Patriots are big (heh-heh) winners as free agency starts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins sit still, Patriots are big (heh-heh) winners as free agency starts

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,184
Reaction score
12,684
Location
Columbus, OH
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
18,074
Reaction score
14,997
I remember when we use to be BIG FA winners...Mike Wallace, Suh etc..
Interestingly, none of that got us any closer to the type of winning that really counts.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
20,184
Reaction score
12,684
Location
Columbus, OH
ANUFan said:
I remember when we use to be BIG FA winners...Mike Wallace, Suh etc..
Interestingly, none of that got us any closer to the type of winning that really counts.
Click to expand...
Yep Miami didn’t have a QB. So kept spinning on their expensive wheels because they could never find a good driver. I think New England is in that boat. All this suppose talent but cam Newton is still the QB lol
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
13,407
Reaction score
4,762
Location
Calgary Alberta
Dolph N.Fan said:
Yep Miami didn’t have a QB. So kept spinning on their expensive wheels because they could never find a good driver. I think New England is in that boat. All this suppose talent but cam Newton is still the QB lol
Click to expand...
Cam will come out xplosive for 4 games and then fall apart

He wil be in the MVP convo first 3 weeks and then his body will betray him yet again
 
Church95

Church95

I swam in Miami canals
Club Member
Joined
Aug 3, 2017
Messages
47
Reaction score
70
Age
45
Location
Arlington
The Putz are frantically scrambling like a shorty does when the piñata is busted open
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom