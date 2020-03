Turin said: I live in th northern part of Italy guys

believe me, coronavirus is no joke



Please stay home and protect your elderly and healthcare system Click to expand...

Thank you and for sure. Hospitals are getting / will get overwhelmed by all this. All the planning and prepping you can do is only so much. People coming in thinking they have covid and its nothing, but how do you stop the hysteria?? No joke, a month or so ago- someone walked into our main lobby, took a box of masks and just walked right out. People are the worst.