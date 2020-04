ANMoore said: The patriots stealing valuable trade assets from us.. in exchange for a guard.. therefore making it harder for us to maneuver for a franchise QB would be hysterically tragic if it turns out we need that pick



I can’t imagine our FO is dumb enough to screw themselves like that and I’m sure the QB out ranks the gaurd on theor priority list Click to expand...

They wouldn’t be stealing anything from the Dolphins in a trade. The last I checked you can’t trade a player to another team by stealing a draft pick. Both teams have to agree to the trade compensation when a player is traded from one team to another team. I would certain love to see Thuney on the Dolphins but I wouldn’t offer anything more than their late second round pick for him. He would immediately be the best guard on the Dolphins and a major upgrade for the offensive line.I really don’t get why so many fans on here are concerned with the Patriots moving up to draft a QB. If they get any of the QB’s other than Burrow, it will only mean that the Dolphins weren’t interested in that QB or they would have taken him with their own pick at 5.