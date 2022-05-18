Dolphins' Terron Armstead cracks PFF's top 10 tackles​

Dolphins' Terron Armstead cracks PFF's top 10 tackles If there weren’t questions about his health, he might be top five.

"Armstead helps Miami in more ways than one. Coaches and players have already talked about his presence impacting the team. He’s willing to help some of the younger linemen learn the craft, and that could be extremely beneficial."