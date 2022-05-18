 Dolphins' Terron Armstead cracks PFF's top 10 tackles | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins' Terron Armstead cracks PFF's top 10 tackles

Dolphins' Terron Armstead cracks PFF's top 10 tackles​

Dolphins-Tua-Tagovailoa-Terron-Armstead.jpeg
"Armstead helps Miami in more ways than one. Coaches and players have already talked about his presence impacting the team. He’s willing to help some of the younger linemen learn the craft, and that could be extremely beneficial."

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Dolphins' Terron Armstead cracks PFF's top 10 tackles

If there weren’t questions about his health, he might be top five.
dolphinswire.usatoday.com
 
