Dolphins' throwback uniforms could become permanent...

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Taylor Club
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
18,272
Reaction score
10,017
Location
Columbus, OH

game-day threads​


A number of NFL teams have alternate uniforms that look better than their primary threads. The Miami Dolphins are one of them.

Dolphins fans aren't the only ones who prefer the alternate uniforms. "A lot of people" within the organization want the throwbacks to become the team's permanent uniforms, according to Armando Salguero the Miami Herald. Head coach Brian Flores even gave his stamp of approval for a uniform switch.



“If you want me to vote, I’ll vote for the old uniforms, if you want me to be casting votes,” Flores said, via Salguero. “If I had to choose the old or the new, I’d probably go with the old.

“I like the old uniforms.”
Click to expand...
Click to expand...

www.yardbarker.com

Dolphins' throwback uniforms could become permanent game day threads

The old-school uniforms are modeled after the team's 1966 look, and Miami will wear the throwbacks on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
www.yardbarker.com www.yardbarker.com
 
MP-Omnis

MP-Omnis

Just don't blow it!
Joined
Apr 11, 2009
Messages
3,750
Reaction score
370
I actually really like our home kit. The only new ones that are better are arguably the Vikings and the Bucs. Our throwbacks are still pretty sweet though. I'd love for us to use them like the Pats did and wear them for maybe a quarter of the season.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,016
Reaction score
19,919
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
 
DolfanDuBbZ~

DolfanDuBbZ~

Avoid the 'Noid
Joined
Nov 22, 2008
Messages
9,234
Reaction score
2,393
It's a attempt to gather grass roots popular support.

And I'm 100% behind it.

Give me my Dolphins back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom