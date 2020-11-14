Dolph N.Fan
A number of NFL teams have alternate uniforms that look better than their primary threads. The Miami Dolphins are one of them.
Dolphins fans aren't the only ones who prefer the alternate uniforms. "A lot of people" within the organization want the throwbacks to become the team's permanent uniforms, according to Armando Salguero the Miami Herald. Head coach Brian Flores even gave his stamp of approval for a uniform switch.
“If you want me to vote, I’ll vote for the old uniforms, if you want me to be casting votes,” Flores said, via Salguero. “If I had to choose the old or the new, I’d probably go with the old.
“I like the old uniforms.”
Dolphins' throwback uniforms could become permanent game day threads
The old-school uniforms are modeled after the team's 1966 look, and Miami will wear the throwbacks on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
