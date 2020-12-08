Dolphins to sign Isaiah Ford to practice squad

elite14eva
Yashu Mane!!!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2006
- Messages
- 8,275
- Reaction score
- 2,492
- Location
- Newport News,Va
I think he's here in case of injury because he knows the system.I am glad he's back but I hope he can contribute since its been a few years now
I think so? It was a "conditional 2022 6th round pick", so I assume it might be a 7th round pick now? Or do we not get anything?
lol, awesome. Didnt even think about that.
Yes we still get the draft pick brother.
Did we really just steal a Patriots draft pick just to loan a player for 3 weeks?