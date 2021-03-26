Dolphins trade 12th pick to Eagles for 6th pick

PyroDOLFAN
Guess the complainers can calm down for that top talent
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc^tfw">#Eagles</a> tried to trade up to No. 3, but they would only do it for Zach Wilson, source said. Instead, they back out, get an extra 1st rounder, and continue to build.</p>— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) <a href="">March 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
