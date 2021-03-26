 Dolphins trade 12th pick to Eagles for 6th pick | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Dolphins trade 12th pick to Eagles for 6th pick

PyroDOLFAN

PyroDOLFAN

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Mar 14, 2006
Messages
1,888
Reaction score
175
Location
Florida
Guess the complainers can calm down for that top talent

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc^tfw">#Eagles</a> tried to trade up to No. 3, but they would only do it for Zach Wilson, source said. Instead, they back out, get an extra 1st rounder, and continue to build.</p>&mdash; Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) <a href="">March 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
 
Y

Yessir

Dolfan for Life
Joined
Mar 24, 2007
Messages
6,669
Reaction score
2,971
Location
Coral Gables, FL
I got real excited with the idea of having two first back to back to back drafts. Not the biggest fan of this one. But Grier/Flores clearly didn't want to move that far down than they initially did. We clearly want one of Pitts/Devonta/Chase
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom